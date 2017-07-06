‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Reginae Admits She’s Not Going To College & Toya’s Not Pleased

Reginae’s at it again! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak preview of ‘GUHHATL’, Reginae attempts to convince Toya to let her write a book in exchange for going to college! And, in true Toya fashion, she tries to teach Nae a valuable lesson! Watch here!

Reginae, 18, is usually a master at getting what she wants. Hence, her birthday party on last week’s episode of GUHHATL. But, she may have met her match this time. In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s episode, Reginae and her mother, Toya, 33, go tit for tat over Nae’s future plans. [Watch the full clip, above.]

You know Reginae is up to something when she enters the room with a slow-to-the-punch proposition. “I was just thinking about my future,” Reginae says while she meets with Toya in their living room. “I feel like we talk and have a great relationship. I think we should write that in a book about mothers and daughters. And, since you have your own publishing company… you should publish it,” Nae finishes. The long silence from Toya is a red flag that some drama is about to unfold.

As you may know, Toya takes her career very seriously. She’s never had anything handed to her and she prides herself on how she came up in the game all on her own. So, you can see why Toya said this in the confessional — “Growing up as Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae’s very spoiled and always wants everything to go her way. But, there’s a line that has to be drawn at this point because I don’t want her to feel like she has everything handed to her.” And, Toya continues to explain how she grew up “very different” than her daughter.

Toya finally admits to Reginae that she’s at her “breaking point,” with discussions about Nae’s future. Bottom line — Toya wants Nae to get a college degree. “What’s it going to take?” Toya asks, adding, “I’m no longer your crutch.” Wow!

And, the clip ends with Reginae saying, “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my mom. But, college is not for me and I’m not going. That’s that.” Uh oh. We all know that Reginae doesn’t back down from a fight. So, tonight’s episode of GUHHATL should be very interesting!

