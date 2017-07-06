‘GUHHATL’ Recap: Bow Wow’s Estranged Father Shows Up After Deb Thinks He Relapsed

Bow Wow’s family past came back to haunt him during this week’s episode of ‘GUHHATL’. When Alfonso crashed Bow’s studio session things got hostile! And, Brandon and Deb had their worst fight yet! Check out our recap!

In case you forgot, Brandon didn’t exactly have the best episode last week on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. He fought with Reginae and Toya. AND his showcase was a disaster. When the sound didn’t work and his artists forgot their own lyrics, Miss Deb had to step in to control the situation. However, Brandon thought she was stealing his artists more than helping him. So, that’s where we’re at.

Miss Deb and Brandon discuss his showcase — The tensions were high when the two met for lunch. Brandon said that people listen to her over him. Deb tried to explain that she’s been in the game for way longer. And, per usual, Deb was throwing out the tough love… but she was right. She told Brandon that you need thick skin and if his feelings were going to be hurt over one night, then maybe developing isn’t for him. That’s when Brandon said that he felt as though people try to get close to him to get to her. And, Deb wasn’t having it. “If you go with that mindset that you’re going to cross me then get out of this game,” she said. “Cause this is not what you want to do.” Things didn’t end on a good note.

Ayana, Reginae, Shaniah and Zonnique meet up — While Zonnique wanted to meet for a relaxing yoga session, things didn’t exactly go as planned. Reginae was clearly still angry over her fight with Brandon and said that he actually hit her up on social media. Ayana had her ears up the whole time because she thought she was going to have to defend Brandon. When Zonnique mentioned that she was planning a listening party for her new track, Reginae said she wasn’t going if Brandon was.

NEW EPISODE of #GUHHATL tomorrow night at 9/8c on @wetv – Deb goes against Bow's wishes and contacts his estranged father; Brandon is livid at Deb for stealing his spotlight and lashes out during auditions for Zonnique; Bow gets an unwanted visitor from his father. A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Reginae breaks the news to Toya that she’s not going to college — Nae gave Toya a proposition… write a book with me and publish it to set up my future so I don’t have to go to college. Well, Toya wasn’t happy. She told Nae that she’s not longer her crutch. But, Nae said she’s not going to college, and “that’s that.” In the end, Reginae got what she wanted… kind of. Toya agreed to do the book with her, as long as she stayed focused and proved that she was serious about the project.

Unfortunately, Toya became disappointed when Reginae didn’t make any moves to get their book started. The two ended up fighting and going their separate ways. So, the book plans may be on hold…

Brandon crashes Miss Deb and Zonnique’s work endeavor — Zonnique gave Brandon the boot as her manager, and hired Deb. So, after Deb loved Z’s new single, they held auditions for people to join Z’s team. But, when Brandon showed up, he fought with Deb and it was a disaster.

Bow Wow‘s dad, Alfonso, returns and potentially relapses — In the beginning of the episode, Alfonso called up Deb to connect him with Bow. But, her hands were tied. Remember, Da Brat told her not to get involved, because Bow was too busy in the studio. So, when Deb told Bow that Alfonso was back, Bow was pissed… Later in the episode, Alfonso called Deb and seemingly made a pass at her. That move and the slurring of his words gave her the hint that he had relapsed. However, Alfonso denied that he fell off the wagon.

Then, sh-t really hit the fan when Alfonso disregarded Deb’s warnings not to visit Bow. Alfonso showed up at Bow’s studio session. While Alfonso was walking in, Bow was flipping out that he was going to get too hot during their meeting… if you can even call it that. The episode ended with Alfonso walking in and Bow in the confessional. Bow said that Alfonso lost his chance to get to know him and that he wasn’t interested in a reconciliation.

In the previews for next week, it appears as though Tiny tells Toya about her marital issues with T.I; Deb and Brandon meet again for a hostile chat; Things appear to get messy at Zonnique’s listening party; And, someone attempts to blackmail Bow and then a fight breaks out! You don’t want to miss all of the action on next week’s GUHHATL!

