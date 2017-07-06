Bella Thorne Loves Being ‘Friends With Benefits’ With Gregg Sulkin: He’s Always ‘A Text Away’

Bella Thorne was spotted cuddling with Gregg Sulkin on July 4, and now we’re hearing that they’ve been hooking up behind the scenes, too! Here’s the exclusive lowdown on why Bella loves being ‘friends with benefits.’

A hookup with Gregg Sulkin, 25, is just a text away, and Bella Thorne, 19, likes it that way, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively! “When Bella feels lonely, it is Gregg that is only a text away to hang out. Bella loves Gregg and she can always count on him when she needs him for anything,” the insider reveals. “Whether it is to talk or whether it is a hookup, Bella knows that she can count on Gregg to fulfill those needs,” the source adds. Well, their cuddly Snapchat from the 4th of July definitely aligns with that info!

Gregg and Bella can’t keep their hands off each other, the insider continues, but it’s working out for the both of them. “Every time they hang out, they end up hooking up,” the source reveals. “It’s just the relationship they have and the relationship they enjoy having with each other.” Fair enough!

It’s worth pointing out that Bella and Scott Disick, 34, are also rumored to have a thing going on, but we’re hoping that’s not the case. He was nowhere to be seen during Bella’s July 4th festivities, but he was spotted partying with bikini-clad women in Miami, FL on July 3…shortly after checking in with Bella via FaceTime. Needless to say, we’re hoping that whatever’s been happening between Bella and Scott has fizzled.

