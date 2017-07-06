LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender

In a brave tell-all interview , LCD Sou nd system’s Gavin Russom has come out as transgender and is ready to become a ‘whole person.’ Read about her inspiring journey here.

Gavin Russom, 43, from the highly popular band LCD Soundsystem decided to step forward and come out as transgender in an honest and open interview with Grindr. Gavin, who sings background vocals and plays synth in the band, revealed that although born a man, she has always identified as a woman. Despite her longtime feelings, she only recently came out to her bandmates and said that the band’s upcoming tour is the reason she decided it was the right time to come out to the world. Gavin insisted that she “could not imagine” being on the road for a year and pretending to be someone she’s not. See some of the best photos of Gavin and her band LCD Soundsystem here!

“My body rejected it in the same way that it now utterly rejects going into a men’s bathroom or when somebody calls me “sir,” Gavin admitted about the thought of continuing life as a man. After the talented star revealed her true self to the band, each member was “really supportive” and it made her feel closer to their music. Though she feels the “happiest” she’s ever been, there are still some challenges she’ll have to face while traveling to different places on tour. Some states like North Carolina and Texas have discriminatory laws against trans people and Gavin told the outlet that she thinks of it as both “scary” and “unpleasant.”

LCD Soundsystem made headlines when they gave an epic performance on Saturday Night Live and Gavin is ready to continue to move forward and do what she does best. The inspirational musician hopes her bravery will create a platform for others struggling with gender identity and maybe help them push the fear of coming out aside. “What would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance?,” she excitingly asked in the interview. “That’s the ultimate. It’s what other people gave to me, so I’d love to pass that along to other people too.”

