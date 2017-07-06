‘Boy Band’ Recap: The Youngest Group Struggles To Connect In Last Week Before Live Shows

What happens when you put a bunch of young, talented, solo singers in a band? Not everyone’s ready to give up the spotlight.

The final group to perform before the live shows of Boy Band was Six Track, a group of some of the youngest in the competition: Gavin Becker, 18, Andrew Butcher, 17, Michael Conor, 17, Mikey Jimenez, 17, Dorian Tyler, 15, and Miles Wesley, 19. However, it was also full of a lot of boys who were used to being solo artists. Gavin was already a social media star; Andrew was used to playing in country bars and fishing; Michaels was used to rapping and playing violin; and Miles actually had a bit of an attitude during rehearsals, and well, that didn’t fly.

Dorian also struggled this week, revealing he felt disconnected with the other guys since he had a much different upbringing having a hard time; he needed this to try and support his family. During rehearsals on stage, architect Nick Carter actually could feel the tension, so he stepped in. He basically gave them the big brother talk, letting them know that they needed to band together. He also told the group that there were times in BSB that he wasn’t the best, but it was all about being honest, bonding, and having fun together.

It all came together though when it was time to perform Shawn Mendes‘ song, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back;” Michael stood out during their performance, but it was Dorian who the architects actually made cry. He got extremely emotional when Nick started telling him he understood how important it all was. So, who was cut? Unfortunately, it was Gavin who was sent home.

Here are the 15 boys heading to the live shows:

Chance Perez, 19

Michael Conor, 17

Miles Wesley, 19

Drew Butcher, 17

Marcus Pendleton, 16

Mikey Jimenez, 17

Andrew Bloom, 19

Dorian Tyler, 15

Jaden Gray, 16

Cam Jackson, 19

Brady Tutton, 15

Sergio Calderon, 16

Drew Ramos, 19

Jay Gilbert “J Hype,” 14

Devin Hayes, 17

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win it all?