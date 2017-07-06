Hodor Is Brought Back To Life For Hilarious ‘Game Of Thrones’ Inspired KFC Commercial

Hold the door – it’s lunchtime! ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kristian Nairn brings his beloved Hodor back for a new KFC commercial that is equally touching and hilarious!

If there’s anything that’s more terrifying than a horde of White Walkers attacking The Wall, it’s a crowd of people invading a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at lunchtime. The fear on Kristian Nairn’s face in the new KFC commercial, airing in the UK and Ireland, is all too real, especially to anyone who’s ever worked in the fast food industry. Once the clock strikes 12:00, a mass of hungry customers, all demanding “chicken with fries,” storm in. Kristian is overwhelmed, trying to fulfill all the requests. As he repeats their orders, its as if he’s suddenly Hodor, the Game of Thrones character best known for saying one thing: his name.

With his back turned to the mob (which was SPOILER ALERT very similar to how Hodor died,) Kristian breaks out into an elegant speech…despite only saying one thing. Though, as he repeats “Chicken with fries,” it slowly transforms into something else. “Chicken with Rice,” Kristian says, almost as if he had a major breakthrough. Actually, he just said another customer’s order, who was there to pick up KFC’s brand new Ricebox. “Cheers, mate.”

Hodor (once again, SPOILER ALERT) was killed at the end of Season 6, as a group of walkers were chasing him, Bran and Meera. Hodor was instructed to “hold the door” to keep the walkers from catching Bran and Meera. Through magic and time-travel, that phrase morphed into Hodor’s name and the only thing he could say. While it’s been over a year since Hodor’s on-screen death, viewers of the new KFC commercial commented that it was still “too soon.”

“I had tears in my eyes,” Kristian said about watching his death scene, according to TIME magazine. “I don’t see myself on screen, I see Hodor. I always talk about him in the third person. I just saw the character die and it was very sad.” However, as Kristian pointed out, “You don’t actually see him [die]. It’s implied. So who knows? He may come back as a White Walker. Maybe he got away. But it’s a really good way to do it. I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye to a character I love.”

Or, maybe Hodor ended up working at a KFC in the future? In the world of Game of Thrones, anything is possible. Maybe Hodor has some ideas on how fans can get some National Fried Chicken Day deals? After seeing that commercial, some chicken and rice might hit the spot.

What do you think about the GoT-inspired KFC commercial, HollywoodLifers?