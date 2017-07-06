Eminem Raps A Special Birthday Message For 50 Cent & It’s Epic

Eminem just won throwback Thursday! He sent his good friend, 50 Cent the most epic birthday message on July 6 and we can’t stop watching! Eminem did his best impression of 50 when he rapped a verse from one of their past collabs! Watch!

The 90’s/2000’s nostalgia is at an all time high right now! Eminem, 44, just brought us back to his 8 Mile days with an epic rendition of “Places To Go” — the 2002 song he collaborated with 50 Cent on for the movie’s soundtrack. He made a video for 50, who turned 42-years-old today [July 6], and rapped his verse from the song. And, Em brought out the jokes when he said, “Yo fif, first off, I want to say happy birthday. Secondly, I want to remind you of the verse you did that made me want to quit rapping.” LOL!

After Eminem spit the .35 second verse [flawlessly, may we add], he shared some brutally honest and loving words for 50. “Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping, for a long time. Anyway man, happy birthday. Love you, homie. Peace,” Em said to 50, who he discovered in 2002.

Once 50 received the video, he took to Instagram to show the world. And, we can’t thank him enough. We mean, Eminem rapping throwbacks, while rocking a sexy beard — it’s everything we’ve ever wanted in life. “Thank you [Eminem] you know your still the best in the world to me man, I love you bro,” 50 captioned the video. Watch below!

Well, that was the greatest thing we’ve ever seen. So, the real question is, Em, when are you dropping another album? Or, taking on beard modeling… if that’s even a thing? On a serious note, Eminem debuted his dark scruff on Instagram, June 23. He posted an epic photo with Dr. Dre, 52, and Kendrick Lamar, 30, that led fans to believe they were working on new music together.

While that hasn’t been confirmed, something else was… the internet can’t handle Eminem with a beard. Fans went nuts over his dark facial hair, and he was even the subject of some hilarious memes. Eminem’s group, D12, posted this meme [below], which garnered a ton of attention on Twitter.

New Eminem single "Mocking Beard" coming soon 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H1RWMzbrhP — D12 (@D12) June 25, 2017

