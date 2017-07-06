Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Bangs — Would Bangs Work On Your Face? Expert Tips To Tell

It’s a hair makeover for Emily — she looked amazing in Paris with clip-in bangs. See her hair makeover and find out if the trend would work for you below!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, debuted bangs in Paris on July 5, for The Kooples party. The hair makeover was sexy and fun, and temporary! On July 6, the bangs were gone, proving they were just clip-ins. Jennifer Yepez did her hair using Honest Beauty. Jennifer also frequently works with Jessica Alba, and is an Honest Beauty ambassador, so it makes sense! She used Honest Beauty’s Honestly Uplifted Volumizing Spray and the Honestly Polished Dry Condition + Shine Serum. Her hair was sleek and shiny, and the bangs were fringey and piecey.

Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo using Marc Jacobs Beauty. He broke down the look on his Instagram: “On skin, Genius Gel Super-Charge Foundation in “Golden Deep”, Remedy Concealer Pen in “Late Show”. On eyes, Highliner Gel Eye Crayons in “Blacquer” & “(Stone)fox, Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. On cheeks, O!Mega Bronze Perfect Tan in “Tantric”, Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in “Lines & Last Night”. On lips, Le Marc Lip Crème in “Slow Burn”. On body, Glow Stick in “Spotlight”.”

If you’re thinking about getting bangs like Emily, you could try a clip-in hair extension or go for the chop! Marie Robinson Salon and Celebrity Stylist, Liana Le says: “For a partially committed bang look, a soft-short layered shag bang will open up your face. Blunt bangs can also change up a look and modernize your hair cut. Talk to your stylist openly about which will suit your face shape and what will work with your hairline. They are definitely a commitment, so if getting bangs is on your agenda be ready to invest in your routine to style them!”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emily Ratajkowski’s bangs?