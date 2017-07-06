Ed Sheeran Slays On ‘Today’ Show: Thrills With ‘Castle On The Hill’ & More

Go Teddy! Ed Sheeran stopped by The ‘Today’ Show on July 6 and completely blew us away with a performance of ‘Castle on the Hill’ and more hits. Check it out here!

Ed Sheeran is a hella busy guy these days as he’s smack dab in the middle of his sold-out North American concert tour, but he still found time to stop by the Today show on July 6 to perform a few songs. He started out with “Castle on the Hill,” followed “Shape of You,” then the fan-voted “Galway Girl,” and sounded SO GOOD, while also showing off his slimmed down physique in a simple black t-shirt and jeans. And can we talk about how adorable he looked in those glasses!? The performance was part of Today‘s Citi Concert Series in Rockefeller Plaza, and approximately 12,000 fans lined up for blocks to get a chance to catch a glimpse of the British crooner on the massive stage.

This is totally the summer of Ed, as his insanely catchy hit “Shape of You” has been on the radio everywhere. His album Divide is a massive smash and and he’s wrapped up a tour of Europe and is making his way across the U.S. and Canada through October, when the busy guy will then head over to Asia to finish 2017. He’s still not done there, though, and in March of 2018 he goes Down Under for performances in Australia and then New Zealand before heading back to Europe for a second tour of the continent. Man, Ed is a concert MACHINE!

Ed was in the news recently for reports that he was quitting social media because reading negative comments made him depressed. The singer hit back with a big old WRONG in an Instagram post on July 5, showing he’s very much alive and active online. Next to a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt that read “Hoax,” he encouraged fans to go out and get the latest copy of Q magazine which features a profile story about the hitmaker. He added that there’s “Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo!” Whew! that’s a relief.

The “Castle on the Hill” singer was quoted in UK’s The Sun recently as saying, “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.” So he is still posting things daily, he’s just stopped reading the bad stuff that might bring him down.

