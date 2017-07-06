HOLD EVERYTHING!!! We’re finally getting to hear Harry Styles’ speaking parts in ‘Dunkirk’ for the very first time and fans are completely losing it! We’ve got the film’s new teaser trailer, right here.

This is not a drill!!! A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic flick Dunkirk has just dropped and for the very first time we’re getting to hear some of Harry Styles‘ speaking parts. The 23-year-old plays Alex, a young British soldier among 400,000 men in need of rescue from a French beach with an onslaught of Nazi bombers approaching. We’ve seen his character in the main trailer’s release, where he’s sitting pensively on the beach waiting for help, and now we get to actually hear him in the role!

It appears that he did make it aboard an initial rescue ship as he’s seen with his life jacket on and eating a sandwich while asking another soldier in a gruff tone, “What’s wrong with your friend?” In another scene he’s in the middle of some very intense life or death drama, as he grabs another man and desperately tells him “Somebody’s got to get off this so the rest of us can live,” appearing to be talking about their boat that they’re on. We also hear his voice yelling “Get off the ship” over an explosion. OMG! Harry’s character is in for some rough moments from the looks of things, as he’s seen underwater desperately trying to make it back to the surface. All we know is that he better make it home to England alive because fans will completely lose it if his character meets with a tragic death.

Harry’s fans and One Directioners absolutely lost it when the new teaser trailer and TV ad featuring his lines dropped late on July 5. While the screen time only totaled four seconds, hearing the singer deliver his lines in a totally believable dramatic style made them filled with joy! Dunkirk immediately skyrocketed into the Twitter top ten when the video was released and fans are already saying that they’ll burst into tears of pride and happiness for him as soon as he appears on film! It’s Harry’s big screen acting debut everyone is so thrilled for him!

if Harry cries in dunkirk I'll be in the theater sobbing… but in a cool way. pic.twitter.com/IXiR0kXUZA — Brianna 🤕💖 (@1Dx5sos___) July 6, 2017

i feel like ik harry personally and imma walk into dunkirk like hell yea this my boy an it's gonna be filled w other girls thinkin the same — lexi (@maliksxsecret) July 6, 2017

Not joking but I m going to cry whenever Harry comes on screen in Dunkirk. pic.twitter.com/b337BO3s5Z — Divya Sharma (@99Divya_Sharma) July 6, 2017

i know everyone's always saying they'll be annoyed if someone cries during dunkirk but ill definitely be crying of how proud i am of harry — sandra (@pezlarrie) July 6, 2017

ME WHEN I HEARD HARRY SPEAK IN THE NEW DUNKIRK TRAILER pic.twitter.com/XIMNMGDAUO — korina (@liquorinteIIect) July 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Harry in Dunkirk?