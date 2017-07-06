Danielle Bregoli Backs Rob Kardashian After Blac Chyna Blow Out: ‘Stop Lying’ Girl

Danielle Bregoli has a message for Blac Chyna, following her ugly fight with Rob Kardashian. She EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that since Blac got caught with another man, she needs to knock off that lying ‘sh*t.’

You know you’ve done messed up when you have Danielle Bregoli calling you out for acting like a fool. The 14-year-old star that made “Cash Me Outside” the hottest saying has some words of advice for Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, after watching their relationship implode – again. For Rob’s baby mama that’s causing this drama, she kept it short and sweet: “[Chyna], stop lying. Nobody believes that shit,” she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Quick and to the point. Very nice.

Danielle also seemed slightly sympathetic to Rob after his total nuclear meltdown on social media. Remember, he completely flipped out after she allegedly sent him a video of her making out with another man (supposedly the rapper Rarri True, 24). During his Instagram tirade, Rob shared naked pictures of Blac, threatened to take their baby Dream Kardashian away, claimed she spent $100k on post-baby plastic surgery and even accused T.I., 36, of having a threesome with Blac and Tiny, 41! That seems like an overreaction (to put it lightly), but Danielle seemed to understand where he was coming from. When asked why she thinks Rob was so devastated over Blac, Danielle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “Cause that girl had his baby. C’mon now.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Danielle thinks Rob had permission to act like a broken-hearted fool. “Rob, you look like a bitch,” Danielle said in a video posted to her YouTube page on July 6. “She looks like she just played your ass. Honestly Rob, I don’t think she is with you cause you are cute. From what you look like, I would guess that you are not the best bed partner.” Oooooooooh, damn. That was brutal.

Danielle wasn’t done. “You’re on Instagram. Your feelings are hurt — we get it. Go get a tub of ice cream, go put on some Orange Is The New Black, go listen to some crybaby ass music, and cry about it. That’s what you got to do. Dude, she is making you look like a bitch. Chyna was only fucking with you cause Kylie [Jenner, 19] was fucking with Tyga. Come on, we know this.” She’s not the only one who thinks Rob should have seen this coming, as Snoop Dogg, 45, blasted Rob for his behavior. “Quit crying to the Internet,” the rap icon said. “She seen a sucker and she licked it.” Wow, Danielle and Snoop…kind of saying the exact same thing. How ’bout dat?

What do you think about Danielle’s advice to Rob and Blac, HollywoodLifers?