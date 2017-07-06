Da Brat: Kirk Frost Begged Me To Date Him With $2,000 Before Marrying Rasheeda

Rico suave! Da Brat spilled all the tea about her former suitors during a July 6 interview, dishing how ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Kirk Frost begged to date her when he was a single man. Was Kirk trying to prove he’s a baller, shot caller with his lavish gifts?

Da Brat, 43, always keeps it real! The rapper and actress dished about her romantic life during a new interview on July 6, revealing one of her wildest first date experiences while chatting with Dish Nation. “Kirk Frost [Rasheeda’s husband] before they were married — wrote his name and number on 20 $100 bills and begged me to call him…well, asked me to call him,” she shared with the hosts. “I got a Lincoln Navigator. I got quite a few things. Not [all] on the first date, maybe throughout the course of a little while.” Da Brat revealed his epic attempts to woo her may have worked!

When asked if she called Kirk back, the rapper revealed she phoned him within 24 hours. “The next day,” Da Brat confessed with a big smile on her face. “I didn’t want to seem desperate, but I did call the next day.” Fans were totally shocked after hearing the mind-blowing news, since not many knew about their romantic involvement. There was a mixed response to Da Brat’s candid interview, with some sharing laughing emojis while others were more upset. One person wrote, “That’s 18+ years ago and that person is married. Should have just left the name out. No judging here and yes he has a type.”

Things clearly didn’t work out between the pair, since he’s been married to Rasheeda, 35, since 1999. She and Kirk share two children together and unfortunately, they’ve been facing their fair share of drama on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. On the July 3 episode titled “The End Is Near,” Rasheeda reveals that Kirk handed her a legal separation and gave her the freedom to choose, in the wake of their baby mama drama. We’ll hopefully find out if he’s the father of Jasmine Washington‘s love child on the upcoming reunions!

As we previously reported, “Kirk knows it’s an uphill battle to make up for everything that’s happened with Jasmine but he’s sure he’s eventually going to get things back on track with Rasheeda,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re a team, they’re best friends he doesn’t see them ever really ending. She’s always forgiven him in the past and Kirk definitely sees that happening again.” Time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked at how Kirk tried to woo Da Brat? Tell us!