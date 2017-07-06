So damn cute! On July 6, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated exactly one year of marriage and the songstress decided to show her love by sending her hubby a special message…delivered by plane! Watch this

Can you believe it’s already been a year since Ciara, 31, and Russell Wilson, 28, tied the knot?! Indeed it has and the pop singer decided to show her love on this special day by hiring a plane to share a touching message for her NFL fella. In a new clip, Ciara, Russell, three-year-old Future and baby Sienna watch anxiously as a plane zooms by with a sign that says “Happy 1 Year Baby.” Awww! Take a look back at their fairy tale wedding right here!

“You see it,” Russell says as lil Future searches the sky with binoculars and the stunning vocalist cradles her three-month-old daughter. “Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky.” To which Ciara’s son does some cheering. That’s when the whole family reads the sign together. It’s also when we’re betting your heart is likely going to melt. Afterwards, the adorable couple shares a kiss and each proclaim, “We made it.”

These two might just the end all when it comes to #RelationshipGoals. In March of 2017, Ciara gushed about just how special their marriage is, telling Harper’s Bazaar it’s “even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is.” She went on to explain that who you spend your life with defines just how much you get out of it in a possible jab at her ex Future. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.” Preach!

