Chrissy Teigen Raps Sweet Bedtime Story To Daughter Luna, 1, In Adorable Video

Stepping it up during story time, Chrissy Teigen brought out not only her character voices, but also her rhyme! Much to her precious daughter Luna’s delight, the model actually rapped a farm animal picture book, & the vid is everything!

Chrissy Teigen‘s, 31, famous goofy side even comes out during story time with her and John Legend‘s, 38, daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, 1! Proving she’s total #MomGoals, the model whipped out her best rap impression and read a cute farm animal book to Luna while the 1-year-old rocked a “gangsta napper” onesie. Chrissy even recorded part of the adorableness and posted it to Instagram on July 3. Our favorite part is that Luna seems to totally dig her mom’s rendition, as she’s smiling and bouncing up and down to the beat. At one point, Luna’s even clapping around!

Throughout the clip, the Lip Sync Battle host can be seen lounging on a couch while busting out her beats from the children’s book Barnyard Dance! During the nap-time performance, Luna, who turned one in April, eventually picks up another book for Chrissy to read. How cute is that? “I have that book too, I read it to my girl every night before bedtime. She loves it,” one fan commented on the Insta post. Another gushed, “Omg why is she so dam cute. I lover her .!!!!!!!!!!!!” We could not agree more.

Luna is no stranger to the spotlight either, as her parents frequently post adorable videos and pictures of her on social media. Showing off her dance moves in May, the youngster got down to Rihanna‘s “Needed Me,” and it was beyond precious. Looks like she’s born to be a performer! Back in November 2016, Chrissy opened up about the struggles of motherhood, and months later, revealed her battle with postpartum depression. “I remember when I was breastfeeding, I would drop certain things on her head while I was eating them,” she recalled to Us Weekly at the time. LOL.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do Chrissy and Luna make the cutest mother-daughter pair, or what? Can you believe how big Luna’s getting?