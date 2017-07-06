Ms Zhang: Health Vlogger Rushed To Hospital After Being Poisoned During Live Stream With Fans

Chinese blogger Ms Zhang was rushed to the hospital after accidentally poisoning herself during her live stream. Read the shocking details here!

This is crazy! Chinese health vlogger Ms Zhang was suddenly rushed to a hospital after eating a toxic plant she mistakingly thought was aloe vera during a live stream with her fans, according to a report from Teen Vogue. The 26-year-old was demonstrating the benefits of aloe during her stream which was entitled “Aloe Vera Feast” and after taking a bite of the plant, she reportedly complained that it tasted bitter. Within seconds, she said her mouth felt numb and she started experiencing a burning sensation in her throat. The stream was then quickly cut off before the vlogger got medical help.

The report said that Ms Zhang was actually unknowingly eating a poisonous plant called Agave Americana which looks very similar to aloe and had to have her stomach pumped to get rid of the toxins. Agave Americana is often used as a decorative plant, according to SFGate and when its sap comes in contact with skin it immediately causes pain and burning. Aloe, on the other hand, does the exact opposite and can help heal minor cuts and burns. There’s no word on where Ms Zhang got her plant from but her unfortunate experience has helped to raise awareness of the importance in understanding the difference between toxic and non toxic varieties.

With the trend of various live health blogs today, it’s no surprise that Ms Zhang decided to stream her showcase on the benefits of natural remedies. Now more than ever, people are seeking out the healthiest foods to eat. From farmers markets to health food stores, the demand for nutritious natural food and a good workout regimen is in full swing and vlogs like Ms Zhang’s can help guide people who don’t know where to begin when it comes to healthy eating. Although there’s been no official word from Ms Zhang or anyone close to her, the Chinese vlogger is reportedly recovering after the incident and is said to be in stable condition.

