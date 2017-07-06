Charlie Weber Gushes Over Romance With ‘HTGAWM’ Co-Star Liza Weil: ‘I’m Very Happy’

It’s Frank and Bonnie IRL! Charlie Weber finally addressed his romance with his ‘HTGAWM’ co-star, Liza Weil! In a new interview, he explained how their relationship came ‘naturally’ after they both went through divorces at the same time!

Charlie Weber, 38, and Liza Weil, 40, just get each other. That’s how Charlie described their chemistry in a new interview on July 4. And, speaking of chemistry, the How To Get Away With Murder co-stars recently turned their on-screen spark into a real-life romance. However, Charlie admitted that they know how to separate work and pleasure, when needed.

“We’re very like-minded when it comes to our approach to acting,” Charlie explained to hosts, Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss on their podcast, Allegedly. “We’re two actors who are very dedicated to what they do and have a very easy time separating who we are and who we are as characters.”

Then, Charlie revealed just how their romance blossomed so “naturally,” after the pair ironically went through divorces at the same time. “We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that,” the Expatriot actor said. “You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that … I’m very happy.” Awe!

Charlie and Liza have remained tight-lipped about their romance, until now. After the two were spotted holding hands in LA [early 2017], reports swirled that they were a couple. Then, a rep for Charlie confirmed their romance in June 2017 to PEOPLE.

Liza was previously married to Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce star, Paul Adelstein, 48. He’s also starred in Shonda Rhimes‘ Scandal, Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy; so, it was likely that they could have crossed paths on set. Liza filed for divorce from Paul in March 2016, after nine years of marriage. The two are proud parents to their daughter, Josephine, 7.

And, as for Charlie — He and his ex, Giselle, filed for divorce in 2016, and cited Feb 1 as their legal date of separation. The pair were only married for about a year, after they tied the knot in Mexico in April 2015. Charlie has one child, a daughter, from a prior relationship.

Charlie and Liza play Frank Delfino and Bonnie Winterbottom on HTGAWM, who are the employees of Annalise Keating [Viola Davis]. Charlie and Liza’s characters have a quite the history on the hit ABC show, and their characters were even intimate on the most recent season. We can’t wait to see where their storyline goes when the show returns this fall!

