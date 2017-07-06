International Kissing Day: Kim, Kanye & More Adorable Celeb Smooches

Today’s the day to kiss the one you love! Don’t you just love some star-studded PDA? — We do! And, since July 6 is International Kissing Day, we’ve rounded up the hottest celeb smooches! Click inside for the best lip locks!

Who doesn’t love kissing? And, it’s even better when you have an actual reason to plant a smooch on someone, right? Well, today’s your lucky day, because it’s International Kissing Day! What better way to acknowledge the epic holiday than endless photos of your favorite celebs smooching? From Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, to Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, check out more stars who love to put their intimacy on display!

Whether it’s a steamy movie kiss, like in 50 Shades of Grey, or an emotional lip lock in the rain, aka The Notebook — kisses give us all the feels. It’s an act that shows passion and love; two things two people long for in a relationship. From the big screen to real life celeb romances, let’s take a look back at the most memorable smooches in Hollywood!

Kisses come in all different types — cute kisses, passionate kisses, cheek kisses, etc! So, we’re kicking off our top picks with an epic throwback…

Hillary Duff and Chad Michael Murray‘s heavily awaited kiss in A Cinderella Story. Ugh.

Then there was this… Kimye’s “Bound” music video kiss, while on a motorcycle. Classic…

And, we can’t forget the cutest kiss of all time — Darla and Alfalfa’s kiss in Little Rascals!

HollywoodLifers, which Hollywood kiss is your favorite?