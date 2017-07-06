HBO Is Coming To Hulu: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & All The Shows You Can Finally Binge

Winter has arrived at Hulu. Ahead of the July 15 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones,’ Hulu has struck a deal with both Cinemax and HBO to stream its content!

Yes, it’s true — you’ll now be able to watch even more of your favorite shows on Hulu. The news broke on July 6 that Hulu had come to an agreement with Cinemax and HBO as add-ons to add even more content to their lineup. HBO will cost an additional $15 per month and Cinemax will cost and additional $10 per month; you can also get an ad-supported plan for $8 per month, an ad-free plan for $12 per month and a live TV plan for $40 per month, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting. In June 2015, Hulu made a deal with Showtime — their charge is $9 a month.

You love it. We love it. TV loves it. HBO has arrived on Hulu. Start your free trial: https://t.co/8bgK3Uowc7 pic.twitter.com/ppKhZNE6hM — hulu (@hulu) July 6, 2017

“By combining HBO’s iconic programming with our world-class user experience and deep content offering, Hulu is giving viewers easy and highly personalized access to the very best of television,” Hulu’s senior Vice President and Head of Dist. and Partnerships, Tim Connolly, said in a statement. “With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge-watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals — all without ever having to leave the Hulu app.”

So, what’s included in the new plan? By adding HBO to your current plan, you will have access to all HBO programming offered to cable subscribers or HBO Now members — that includes documentaries, on-demand series, comedy specials, movies, and more. So yes, that means every HBO series is available. If you sign up, you’ll gain access to HBO Now through Hulu. Hulu is also planning to roll out ad-ons for HBO 2, HBO Family and HBO Latino, and more soon.

HollywoodLifers, will you sign up?