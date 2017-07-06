Brad Pitt is basically James Dean when he wears a white t-shirt, and we can barely handle it. See the new pics of Brad looking happy and relaxed in Los Angeles after his trip to Glastonbury Festival, where he reportedly PDA’d with Sienna Miller, here!

Brad Pitt, 52, stepped out looking quite studly on July 4, and dare we say he’s been working out? The dad of six looked causal cool in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a matching belt, but let’s back up to the shirt, which showed off his buff shoulders and arms. Yes, Brad was grabbing a Starbucks coffee as he headed to his art studio in Los Angeles, but let’s be honest: the real art here is the way Brad fills out a t-shirt. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF BRAD.

Brad has been looking a little gaunt in recent months amid all of the Angelina Jolie divorce drama, so we’re glad to see that he’s bulking up again. We actually hear that Angie, 41, and the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8 — have moved into a new home about a mile away from Brad, and everyone is feeling good about it. “All is well,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, adding that the kids are “much happier being close” to their dad. Aww!

At the same time, Brad was reportedly seen cozying up to rumored flame Sienna Miller, 35, at a Glastonbury party over the June 24 weekend, along with pals Bradley Cooper, 42, and Noel Gallagher, 50. Sienna has denied that she and Brad are an item, but as The Sun claimed, Brad and Sienna were spotted PDAing up a storm! “Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate,” a source told the outlet. Hmm!

