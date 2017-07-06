Blue Ivy Spits Epic Bars In Adorable ‘4:44’ Bonus Track & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

THIS IS EVERYTHING!!! With such talented parents, there’s no way that Blue Ivy Carter wasn’t going to epic with rhymes. The 5-year-old is the new queen of rap, and you’ve got to listen to her freestyling bars!

Move over Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma, because there’s a new queen of rap and her name is Blue Ivy Carter! The five-year-old daughter of JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, is featured on a bonus track from his 4:44 album and fans are losing their minds at how adorable yet fierce the little girl is when it comes to rhymes. She’s definitely learned from the best with her superstar parents and proves that their combined genes make for an insanely talented kid! HOVA dropped the track on July 6 and fans went absolutely crazy, as her name trended to the top of Twitter and she was declared an instant rap legend!

Blue Ivy raps that “Everything, everything is my only single thing. Everything I hear is my answer.” She keeps going with “I never hear that, I be in the posse/Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” We are dying!!! BIC is totally freestyling and proving that she’s definitely her father’s daughter. When she starts chiming, “Boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka. Everything in shaka, everything in faka” we dare you to try to get that out of your head for at least the next 24 hours. It’s SO infectious!

Fans completely lost it as soon as the 45 second track dropped, as this is the first we’ve really got to hear of Blue Ivy’s musical talents. Sure, we’ve seen her completely steal the show from her famous folks at award shows, court side at basketball games and other appearances. But to hear her for the first time and have it be RAPPING as well? What more could we ever ask for! Bey and Jay have a total prodigy on their hands and we need to bow down in thanks to them for sharing BIC’s talent with the world. Take a listen:

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017

Of course fans collectively went berserk at hearing the rap stylings of Blue Ivy, which made for some truly hilarious memes.

Blue ivy coming for that female rap @BET award 2018 pic.twitter.com/095TbgYRYB — Myke (@Liberianboii86) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA

Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr — Vontay is typing… (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy Carter . the rap legend. @NICKIMINAJ your time is up pic.twitter.com/4nCiEfMTGZ — Libra Queen ❤ (@QueenBKC_81) July 7, 2017

Hov's face immediately after he heard Blue Ivy spit them hard boomshakalaka bars 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OZoUMXuu7d — Kung Fu Sterling (@IAm_Sterling) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy just ended Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Trina and all the female MCs. pic.twitter.com/k7rLYuvVFd — Anti Kiing (@ZaynDiamonds) July 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blue Ivy’s rap skills? Is she going to follow her parents’ paths to music superstardom?