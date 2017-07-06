Blac Chyna May Be Shopping Sex Tape: Is She Trying To Drive Rob Crazy As Source Claims?

Could Blac Chyna actually be taking her revenge game to the next level? A source claims to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they believe Blac is shopping a sex tape to ‘humiliate’ Rob Kardashian.

Holy moly! The serious feud between Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, might be on the brink of an explosion. On July 5, a source claimed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Blac might be trying to sell a sex tape, though we cannot confirm at this time. But don’t assume that means Rob would be her partner in such a tape. See pics of Rob and Blac’s wild Instagram fight, here.

“Blac is shopping a sex tape that doesn’t involve Rob,” claimed the source of the unconfirmed film. “She wants to use it to humiliate Rob and also make a pretty penny off of it.” Well, Rob claims he spent $250k on jewelry and $100k on plastic surgery in the months leading up to their split, so it’s going to be hard to Blac to keep up her lifestyle without him. But would she really go so far as to sell a sex tape of herself sleeping with another man? She did send Rob a video making out with Mechie in their bed, so she’s had some fun with exhibitionism lately, but a sex tape is a whole other level.

As far as where she could possible sell a tape if she had one, Vivid Entertainment founder/co-chairman Steven Hirsch tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “we think Blac Chyna would be great in a sex tape and many people are fascinated by her. We would definitely like to see whatever tape is out there or work with her on something new.” We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if Blac gives Steve a call!

