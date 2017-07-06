Blac Chyna’s Lawyer ‘Exploring All Legal Remedies’ After Rob Kardashian Posts Revenge Porn

Blac Chyna’s already got her lawyer working on a plan to deal with the alleged revenge porn her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian threw out on social media on July 5. Here’s what Chyna’s lawyer is working on.

Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, got into a no holds barred social media war today, July 5, after Rob accused his ex-fiancee of cheating on him and proceeded to post alleged nude photos of her on Instagram. Because of the line that Rob crossed into revenge porn territory, Chyna has now gotten her lawyer involved. “I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Walter Mosley, Chyna’s legal representative, said in a statement to PEOPLE this evening. CLICK HERE to hear all about the Rob and Chyna drama in our podcast.

The photos that Rob posted to Instagram were extremely graphic (including alleged pics of Chyna’s butt, breasts and vagina) and packed with expletives. The pics have since been taken down by Instagram, who also shut down Rob’s account for violating their policies. Before taking his tirade to Twitter, Rob shared a screenshot of a text conversation he alleges took place between him and “the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with.” Rob also claimed Chyna used drugs, that he paid for secret plastic surgery following her pregnancy with their daughter Dream, and posted pictures to Snapchat that suggested he was repossessing her cars. Chyna’s response to Rob’s rant was a Snapchat post in which she alleged Rob beat her. Click here to see pics of Rob and Chyna’s Instagram war.

The graphic pics Rob posted of Chyna could get him in serious legal and financial trouble. “Blac may try to go after Rob civilly for posting pictures of her nude body without her permission,” California divorce attorney, David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And, if she does, “he may have to pay her out as much as $5 – 10 million; that is, depending on what a jury may award her.”

