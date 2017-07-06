Blac Chyna’s Custody Of King Cairo In Jeopardy: Tyga’s Worried About ‘Volatile’ Environment

After Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s very public internet feud, Tyga’s terrified for his son with Chyna, King Cairo, 4! HL learned exclusively Tyga’s even considering legal action to get King away from her ‘craziness!’

Rob Kardashian, 30, went OFF on Blac Chyna, 29, via social media on July 5. Posting revenge porn, blasting her for allegedly cheating on him, and claiming she does all sorts of drugs, Rob accused his former fiancée/baby mama of tons of wild things. And whether any of it is true or not, it looks like Chyna’s other baby daddy, Tyga, 27, isn’t taking any chances with their son King Cairo, 4. Regardless of fact vs. fiction, Tyga reportedly feels like the drama that follows Chyna is just not healthy for their little boy to be around anymore. And honestly, we can’t say we blame him.

“Tyga is not a fan of what he is seeing and what he has seen between Rob and Blac, and he doesn’t want King Cairo to be in that volatile household and environment,” a source close to Tyga revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is scared of the ramifications of King being in a household with such craziness, and he is looking into ways he can have King more often in order to get him out of all of that hysteria.” And to accomplish that, apparently Tyga isn’t afraid of brining in his lawyers. “He is mulling over possible legal ways to pursue it, and also considering just asking Blac to have him more,” our insider added. It’s no wonder Tyga seems to be in protective papa mode after all that went down between Rob and Chyna. Rob himself is even scared for his daughter with Chyna, Dream Kardashian, 7 months.

During his Instagram tirade, which later moved to Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accused Chyna of neglecting their infant because she’s allegedly partying too much — on HIS dime. Rob threatened that if Chyna doesn’t change her ways, he’ll never let Dream around her again. “And here comes to the drunk and on drugs Chyna. More receipts to come of all the drugs that were dropped off to her house yesterday including 100 bottles of Moët Rose she asked me to get her,” Rob wrote over social media.

“U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. lol. That’s called a party pack…when was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16k rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn.” Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here. Later that same day, Tyga snapped a photo of King standing next to a private jet with his suitcase. Looks like Tyga’s already getting his son out of there!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tyga has reason to be concerned for his son? Should he have more visitation rights?