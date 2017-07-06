Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Split After 8 Months Of Dating — So Heartbreaking

Lourd & Taylor is closed for business! Yes, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have broken up after eight months of being together, and we’re not sure we’ll ever be over this one. Here’s what we know.

“They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” a source tells PEOPLE on July 6 of Billie Lourd, 24, and Taylor Lautner, 24, who were first spotted kissing at a party in December 2016. “She’s really focused on her work right now,” the insider added. Love is dead!

But seriously, we’re so bummed, and can’t forget how Taylor helped Billie through the most difficult period of her life after her mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed. The two actors actually got together around the time that Billie’s loved ones died, and Taylor was seen comforting the Scream Queens actress at the combined funeral on Jan. 6. From there, it was a whirlwind romance, with adorable selfies like the one below shared on Instagram, and family vacations together. Things seemed peachy between the two as of May, but shortly after that, the couple went quiet on social media, and stopped liking each other’s photos. Billie has since deleted all traces of Taylor from her Instagram, too!

Taylor was also spotted partying on July 4 at Bootsy Bellows at NOBU Malibu without Billie, and now we know why. It makes absolute sense that Billie would want to dedicate more energy her work — after all, she’ll be starring on the next season of American Horror Story, so we can’t blame her. We also can’t help but hope that the couple will pull a Miley/Liam and reunite one day down the line…you never know!

