Bethanie Mattek-Sands Screams Desperately For Help After Soul-Crushing Injury At Wimbledon

In the span of a single terrible second, Bethanie Mattek-Sands’ time at Wimbledon turned in to a pure nightmare. The tennis star suffered a serious injury that left her writhing on the ground while screaming in pain!

How utterly heartbreaking. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 32, was in the middle of her second-round match against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 27, on July 6. As she ran up the court to hit back a volley from Sorana, Bethanie slipped and fell hard down on the Wimbledon court. For a moment, no one thought she was seriously hurt – until she started screaming. “Help me. Help me, please,” she started pleading. After screaming the F-word, Bethanie continued to shout as her opponent, looking panicked, waved for the medical professionals to run over.

Bethanie needed a stretcher to take her off the court, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times (per Bleacher Report.) Judging by the intensity of her screams, that’s not surprising. Seeing her fall was horrifying but hearing her howl in pain will chill anyone’s blood. Prior to the injury Bethanie had split the first two sets with Sorana, losing the second in a tiebreaker. Because of the injury, Bethanie was forced to retire the match, handing the victory to Sorana. It’s safe to say that this is not the way the Romanian tennis star wanted to win this match.

“Have you given me any f*cking painkillers,” Bethanie was reportedly heard saying as the medical professionals helped her, per The Sun. “These painkillers are not working….Please knock me out. Please knock me out.” Bethanie even begged the paramedics to cover up her injury, as she didn’t “want to see it.” It sounds like she was going through hell, though the severity of the damage wasn’t immediately known. Bethanie once tore her MCL in her right knee in 2013. Hopefully, she didn’t do it again.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

Just saw what happened to Bethanie Mattek-Sands. She just crumpled to the court. It appears she's in serious pain. — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) July 6, 2017

Lucie Safarova in tears, seeing her doubles partner and now close friend Bethanie Mattek-Sands, still being tended to. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mTkJVqDXe3 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) July 6, 2017

If getting injured in the middle of a match at Wimbledon wasn’t bad enough, this injury has ruined Bethanie’s chance at an off-Calendar Grand Slam. While she has never gotten farther than the third or fourth round at Major tennis tournament as a singles player, she has won five Majors as a doubles player. She won the 2016 US Open, 2017 Australian Open and 2017 French Open with Lucie Safarova, 30. Had she won Wimbledon with her partner, she would have completed the four-tournament cycle (over a span of two years, thus creating an off-calendar Grand Slam.) Sadly, that’s not happening now.

Our thoughts are with Bethanie as she recovers from this heartbreaking injury.