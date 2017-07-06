Lily James’ Trainer Reveals His #1 Fat-Busting Workout Move & You Already Know How To Do It

There are a lot of fitness moves pros recommend, but there are also some SUPER moves that burn calories and fat FAST. Chances are you have done them before — see what Lily James’ trainer counts as his top workout below!

Lily James looks amazing in her new movie Baby Driver, and it’s thanks in part to her personal trainer James Farmer. Based in London, he trains a ton of celebs, including Jessie J, Florence Welch, Sophie Turner, and Bella Heathcote, just to name a few. If you want a celeb body for summer, there is one move that is a killer but will give you serious fat-burning results! “Has to be the burpee! It’s hated for a reason. It’s hard, works the whole body, requires no equipment, and can be thrown into any circuit to induce that cardiovascular hit and metabolic kick,” James told Healthista.com.

As far as an all-around butt kicker of a workout, he says: “Hands down, it has to be boxing. You’ll burn off a huge amount of calories, improve your cardiovascular fitness, all whilst learning a skill that will improve your movement and coordination. But most of all, it’s fun.” We know a TON of celebs and models like Gigi Hadid love boxing! Follow a celebrity trainer’s boxing workout right here!

He also explains why weight training is so important, especially to lose weight. Although you may be “gaining” muscle, your body will continue to burn calories AFTER your workout. “Typically, women tend to shy away from lifting weights in fear of ‘bulking up’. The result is that they overdo their cardio, underdo their weight training, and fail to get the results they want,” James says. “The first thing to do is to try and adjust this ratio. As a minimum and starting goal, aim for 50/50 split between weights and cardio and look to increase the percent of weight training over a period of time. Once you see the improvements in results, this won’t be a problem.”

