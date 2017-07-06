Bella Thorne Gushes Over Love Letter & Flowers From Scott Disick — See Romantic Gesture

He’s still making her swoon! Bella Thorne excitingly took to Snapchat to show off a sweet little love note and flowers from Scott Disick. See what he sent her here!

It appears that things between Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, are going just fine! The actress took to her Snapchat to show off some very romantic gifts, including flowers and a love note that Scott sent to help congratulate her on the release of her new song with Prince Fox called “Just Call.” The track has been climbing high on the charts around the world and Scott’s sweet gesture has definitely seemed to be one of the best ways to celebrate. “Congrats on the new song Love, Scott,” the handwritten note read. Aw! Bella and Scott’s relationship has caused a lot of speculation lately but regardless of their status, her posts prove that whatever they’re choosing to do together is working! See some of Bella and Scott’s sweetest moments here!

The tightknit duo were recently caught FaceTiming during Scott’s fun-filled boys trip to Miami and they were all smiles on June 22 as they held hands while attending Lana Del Rey‘s birthday party in Los Angeles. They’ve had an on again off again romance since partying in Cannes and they both seem to be very happy with their decision of keeping things casual.

Despite their close connection, Bella hasn’t been spending all her time with Scott. She and ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, have also been happily hanging out a lot. They spent their 4th of July snuggling up to each other and looking cozy. We’re not sure what the deal is with their relationship either, but Bella seems to be enjoying her freedom with the best men in her life and more power to her. She’s young, hot, talented, and living it up!

