Bella Hadid Poses Topless In Denim & Diamonds For ‘V’ Magazine

Diamonds, (and denim!), are a girl’s best friend. Bella Hadid posed topless, all while dripping in exquisite jewels, in her latest shoot — and she looks amazing!

Now that’s one way to wear denim! Bella Hadid, 20, left little to the imagination with her latest shoot, as she totally smoldered, all while posing topless for V magazine issue 108 — isn’t her latest look beyond sexy?

Bella took to Instagram to share the sultry photos, which were lensed by famed photog Terry Richardson. In the pics, Bella can be seen wearing nothing more than an extremely short pair of Guess denim shorts and an open denim jacket, (also by Guess), as her chest is strategically concealed beneath her top. The major model was decked out in Bulgari jewels for the shoot, and they totally pop, especially against the barely-there denim.

From a stack of encrusted bracelets to necklaces and rings, Bella showed off a slew of exquisite Bulgari accessories throughout the shoot, all while clad in various denim. We’re used to seeing Bella blinged out on the red carpet, but we’re loving the way the jewelry stands out against the classic denim on this occasion. Her beauty routine was kept rather minimal as the model’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and flowed behind her.

The major model is currently quite busy, jetting across the globe to attend events and walk in various runway shows — and her latest shoot proves that 2017 is totally the year of Bella! This isn’t the first time she stripped down for a shoot, as the model posed for the current Nars campaign where she served up serious Joan Jett vibes as she smoldered sans shirt.

See her sexy shoot above and let us know if you’re loving her topless denim moment for V magazine.