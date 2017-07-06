Atlanta Mom Accused Of Brutally Stabbing Husband & 4 Young Kids In Horrific Murder

This is so devastating! A Georgia woman was detained after police found her husband & 4 of their 5 kids stabbed to death in their home. The 5th child, although severely injured, was taken to the hospital alive. Shocking details here.

Police were met with a “horrendous” scene when they entered a family home in Loganville, Georgia on the morning of July 6. After receiving a phone call at around 4:45 a.m., authorities arrived at the family’s Emory Lane house to find four young children and one man dead of stab wounds. “Fortunately, they found one additional child who was still alive suffering from serious conditions,” police released in a statement. As a result, the mom/wife was detained and remains a suspect in the murders. But although the woman was taken into custody, no charges were immediately announced.

As of right now, officials have not identified a motive for the vicious crime, according to WSB-TV. “What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” officials said in the statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.” Authorities added, “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.” The unnamed surviving child was taken to a hospital, police said, and at publication time of this article, the child’s condition is unknown.

However, what we do know is, authorities announced that all of the children were under age 10, and the man was in his mid-30s. The mother IS considered a suspect in the killings. A neighbor told the media outlet that the mother had allegedly been in the home with her dead family for at least 24 hours before police were called. Another person said the family moved there from Illinois about a month ago and that the woman’s dad had recently died. Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

Please leave your condolences for the family below, HollywoodLifers, and send your well-wishes to the surviving child.