Ariana Grande Sends Sweet Tribute To Bombing Victim On What Would’ve Been Her 9th Bday

Ariana Grande, 24, will never forget the 22 innocent lives that were lost when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22. On July 5, she proved that one particular victim, Saffie Roussos, is still on her mind by taking to Instagram to give her a special shoutout. Saffie was the youngest victim of the attack, and July 4 would have been her ninth birthday, so when Ari took the stage in Buenos Aires the next day, she kept Saffie close to her heart. After the show, the 24-year-old posted a photo to Instagram from the show and included in her caption, “Saffie, we’re [thinking emoji] of you baby,” with a birthday cake emoji.

In honor of Saffie’s ninth birthday, her family members spoke out about the adorable little girl and her love for Ariana for the first time. “We do a little bit of laughing, a little bit of joking, a little bit of crying and cuddling,” her father told BBC. “And that’s how we get through the day.” The whole situation was made even more difficult for the Roussos because Saffie’s mother, Lisa, was critically injured in the bombing, and was in and out of a coma for several days in the aftermath of the attack.

Ariana has remained incredibly strong in the aftermath of the attack. She understandably cancelled some tour dates after the tragedy, but bravely returned to Manchester on June 4 for a benefit concert, which included performances from stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and plenty more. She was back on the road for her Dangerous Woman tour by June 7, just over two weeks after the bombing.

What's newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you ☁️ Saffie, we're 💭 of you baby 🎂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

