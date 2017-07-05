‘Younger’ Cast Reveal The One Thing They Do In Their Lives To Feel Younger

‘Younger’ season four is back and steamier than ever! HollywoodLife.com caught up with the cast exclusively at the premiere party in New York City, and each of them had very different ways of feeling younger than they are.

Season four of Younger dives deeper into the lives of Liza, Charles, Josh, Kelsey and co… and deeper into the lies that Liza’s telling. But it also debuts the lifestyles that people of different ages live. So, what about the lifestyles that the actors who play these characters live? HollywoodLife.com spoke to each cast member exclusively, and they all revealed what they do in their own lives to make themselves feel younger.

Nico Tortorella (Josh)

“Love yourself! Just tell yourself you are obsessed with yourself. You are beautiful.”

Sutton Foster (Liza Miller)

“Try something new! That’s what youth is, that everything’s new. Sometimes when you get older, you’re like, I don’t want to do that because it’s too hard or I’m gonna fail or whatever. But I think that’s something that keeps me young, I like to try new things… motherhood’s new! Being a mother is keeping me young!”

Peter Hermann (Charles Brooks)

“Make something. The creative act always has something child-like in it.”

Debi Mazar (Maggie)

“Have sex.”

Hilary Duff (Kelsey Peters)

“Get more sleep, drink a lot of water, and exercise. Honestly, sometimes if I’m working crazy hours and I get off exercise for a week, I start to get weird! I’m like, I need to go to a spin class, I need to sweat, get those endorphins kicking!”

Charles Michael Davis (new love interest for Kelsey, coming in episode four)

“Get a younger girlfriend!”

Younger airs on Wednesdays at 10PM ET on TVLand.