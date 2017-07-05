RIPElijahDaniel: Fans Cruelly Troll YouTuber After He Gets Bitten By Poisonous Spider

Oh myyy! A Twitter prank got out of control on July 5 when YouTube fans started the hashtag #RIPElijahDaniel. What started as a spider bite ended as a death hoax!

This story is INSANE! YouTuber, comedian, and actor Elijah Daniel, 23, got bitten by a spider on July 5. However, the story quickly spiraled out of control when people started thinking he was dead and #RIPElijahDaniel became the top trend on Twitter. Here’s what REALLY happened. See pics of the biggest YouTube scandals, here.

To be clear, Elijah is very much alive. However, he did have a scary experience. “I GOT BIT BY A BROWN RECLUSE SPIDER THIS IS LITERALLY MY BIGGEST FEAR F*CK F*CK F*CK F*CK,” he tweeted at 4pm PST. He also included a photo of a bruised area on his leg with a red spot in the middle. “I’m just tryna have a nice day and the universe is like nah lol u gettin bit by a f*cking poisonous spider a**hole,” he joked.

Fans thought it would be funny to create the hashtag #RIPElijahDaniel, and share funny memes about him and spiders, and also joked about whether or not he was gay. He quickly got in on the fun, saying “let me die in PEACE” with a screen shot of the hashtag trending. However, people began to think he was really dead. The Maury Show even tweeted about him, saying “If @ elijahdaniel had only lived- # MAURY could have saved him & the Lie Detector Test could’ve determined his sexuality too! # RIPElijahDaniel.” But, once and for all, he made sure fans knew he was okay. “Doctor said it’ll be fine, he cleaned it and I just have to take antibiotics,” he wrote. F*ck u spider ass b*tch u gon have to try harder 2 kill me.”

Here are some of the funniest #RIPElijahDaniel memes:

#RIPElijahDaniel Below is a photo of suspected murderer fleeing the scene. Last seen in the L.A. area aprx 3pm. Text or call 1-800-STEEMER pic.twitter.com/KU56lJYSwY — sam (@chindamowho) July 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of #RIPElijahDaniel? Let us know!