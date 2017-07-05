Taylor Swift Cancels 4th Of July Party To Concentrate On New Album & New BF Joe

Few things could rain on our 4th of July parade yesterday, but one of them was finding out that Taylor Swift had cancelled her annual patriotic party! An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why she called it off.

“[Taylor Swift] really meant it when she said she didn’t want to be seen or heard from much for the rest of 2017 after her Super Bowl weekend performance,” a source close to Taylor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is hard at work on a new album, working on her relationship [with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn] and spending time with family and just relaxing as much as she possibly can before she starts to ramp up everything again in early 2018. So the hoopla surrounding her Fourth of July party was something she didn’t want this year, but without question she will have future bashes to make up for not going all out this year.”

We LOVE seeing Taylor go all out each year with the amazing Fourth of July parties she throws for her friends at her Rhode Island vacation home. But as fun as it is to live vicariously through Tay and her squad’s epic holiday plans (seriously, where do we get a giant red, white and blue water slide?) we can understand why the “Shake It Off” singer wanted a break this year. Everyone has the right to chill out and take things slow on the holidays, even our fave celebs!

Hopefully, Tay will be back at it again next Fourth of July and Joe will be right there beside her in a matching red, white and blue outfit. OMG, can you imagine? For now, Tay fans can enjoy looking back at pics of her previous Fourth of July bashes. Trust us, there are enough amazing shots of guests like Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Tay’s old beau Tom Hiddleston at her parties to last you until next year!

