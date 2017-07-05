Tom Holland: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Cute New Spider-Man

Tom Holland is the new web-slinging hero in this summer’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which hits theaters on July 7. Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about Tom that will make you fall in love with him even more.

Tom Holland, 21, is taking over Hollywood! We are not worthy! The adorable British actor is playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming, alongside Zendaya, 20, Michael Keaton, 65, and Robert Downey Jr., 52, He is the third actor to play the web-slinging hero after Tobey Maguire, 42, and Andrew Garfield, 33. Tom is everywhere right now, but here are 5 things you might not know about him:

1. He found out he was Spider-Man in a pretty shocking way. Tom discovered he would be playing the web-slinging hero by going to Marvel’s website! Tom didn’t even get a call beforehand. He revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was scrolling through Instagram and came across Marvel’s page. Marvel told fans to go to company’s website to find out who would be playing the new Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Tom did just that and found out right then and there that he had nabbed the role of a lifetime!

2. He recently got a Spider-Man tattoo! Tom got a tattoo of a spider hanging from a thread on the bottom of his foot. However, the adorable has had to get it touched up multiple times now! “I actually had to get it done three times though because on the bottom of your foot, [the tattoo] fades away. The third time, he really sort of had to drive it hard,” Tom said in a recent interview.

3. He’s worked with fellow Marvel star Chris Hemsworth before! Tom and Chris are hard at work filming their scenes as Spider-Man and Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, but the movie isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. Chris and Tom actually starred in the 2015 movie In The Heart Of The Sea. Talk about a small world!

4. Tom is an amazing dancer. Tom took hip-hop lessons when he was younger, and when a choreographer spotted him performing at a dance festival, he got his big break. He auditioned for the role of Billy Elliot and made his West End debut in 2008.

5. He was bullied in school, but he persevered. Because of his love for dance, Tom experienced bullying from his peers. “There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff,” he told PEOPLE. “But you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it… I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid at school and just found my group of friends and got on with it.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on June 7.

