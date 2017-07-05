Rarri True: 5 Things About The Man Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Cheated With

All hell has broken loose between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna! He claims she sent him a video of her making out with a man named Rarri True, so get to know about the rapper at the center of this scandal.

1. He’s a rapper from Chicago. It seemed the real fireworks were saved for after the Fourth of July. Rob Kardashian, 30, went off on Blac Chyna, 29, on July 5, after she allegedly sent him a video of her making out with another man. In a flurry of scandalous Instagram posts, Rob claimed the other man was Rarri True, a 24-year-old model, rapper and songwriter from Chicago (according to a bio posted as a Google Doc.) Rarri (short for Ferrari) has a self-described “high-energy deliver,” and has released songs like “Rockstar” and “Just Go.”

2. Rarri claims to have a sense of humor. The man born Dejanel Carter says his sound differs from the current “stoner” and “Chicago’s drill” sound, thanks to an “upbeat, charismatic and obliging vibe.” Rarri’s bio also says he has natural sense of humor and a witty personality. He’s going to need it if he’s going to handle the drama following Rob’s social media storm and Blac’s allegations of domestic violence. Rarri probably isn’t laughing at how Rob accused him of threatening to “expose China if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna.”

3. He is a fashionista. With a name like “Rarri,” it’s obvious this Chicago rapper has a taste for the finer things in life. He’s filled his Instagram with shots of him wearing some expensive kicks, as well as pics of him posing in numerous outfits. He even gave a shout out Rob’s brother in law (and another Chicago rapper) Kanye West, 40, in a photo posted on Dec. 9, 2016. “I never took handouts. I worked my ass off,” he wrote, while modeling clothing he claims came from “YeZZY Season3.”

4. He’s a fashion designer. In addition to dressing like a “rockstar,” Rarri followed in Yeezy’s footsteps by launching RarriGangClothing.music. Right now, a fan can get the RarriGang logo t-shirt, “Live It Up” tee, a Rarri Gang mask and even Rarrigang “slides.” There’s also a RarriTrue iPhone case, which is awkward considering how Rob shared all the x-rated texts and pics Blac sent him.

5. He’s a dad. Another thing Rarri and Rob have in common – they’re both fathers. “When yo daddy make it out of Chicago but come back to the hood and show his son them old 87th street Skating Rink Day Turn Ups Jukes,” Rarri said, captioning a May 7 Instagram video of him dancing with his child. Rarri’s sone may be named Hunter Clay. Rarri tagged @1hunterclay in a May 25 picture, which seems to be the Instagram account of his son. The account, by the way, went private shortly after this Rob and Chyna scandal broke.

What do you think about Rarri true, HollywoodLifers? Can you believe all the claims Rob and Blac have made about each other?