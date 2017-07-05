James Van Der Beek Was Born To Play Diplo — Hysterical First ‘What Would Diplo Do?’ Trailer

Forget Dawson Leery — James Van Der Beek as Diplo is here to stay. The first trailer for the parody TV series about Diplo’s life is absolutely hysterical.

VICELAND describes their fist ever fully scripted comedy series, What Would Diplo Do? as a “hybrid of Louie and World Star Hip Hop crossed with This Is Spinal Tap,” and we’d have to agree that it’s pretty spot on. James Van Der Beek takes on the role of a parody version of DJ superstar Diplo; it’s meant to show life through his eyes — a “guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet… but kind of sucks one-on-one.”

With both Diplo and James as executive producers, the show is unlike all others and is scripted with room for improv. “The show doesn’t take itself too serious but it’s not cynical,” James told our sister publication, Deadline. “I’ve enjoyed deconstructing my own image quite a bit over the years, but to have the chance to do it with a global megastar like Diplo who’s letting us to do something fun and ridiculous that few people have the balls to allow is crazy. To get to work with this creative team within a Viceland aesthetic is fun on a whole new level.”

Viceland co-president Spike Jonze also told Deadline that he’s thrilled James is on board. “When James was in the office a few weeks ago, he told me the story lines he had sketched out, they were, of course, funny; one even got me emotional which made it that much more funny,” he added. “This idea has gotten inside James which makes me really excited to see what he makes and happy to have it on our channel.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching What Would Diplo Do? It premires on Viceland on August 3 at 9PM ET.