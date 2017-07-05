Webbie Arrested: Rapper Allegedly Choked GF & Held Her Hostage

This is horrifying! Rapper Webbie was arrested on July 5 after allegedly beating and choking his girlfriend, and holding her hostage in their Baton Rouge, LA hotel room.

Webbie is in BIG trouble on July 5. The 31-year-old rapper was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for allegedly abusing his girlfriend, and the details will give you goosebumps. According to TMZ, Webbie got into a fight with the 25-year-old woman in their hotel room, and the situation escalated dramatically from there. She told police that the rapper choked her, hit her, and held her hostage in the room for over two hours. See pics of Webbie, here.

And if her word wasn’t enough, there were bruises to prove it. Police say that she had substantial injuries around her neck and face, and had to go to the hospital to be treated. Webbie also went to see a doctor after complaining of a medical issue, but once he was cleared he went straight to jail. The charges are VERY serious. Webbie was charged with three felonies: second degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time Webbie has been accused of domestic abuse. In 2012, he was arrested on suspicion of battery and robbery. It was reported that he kicked a woman, pushed her down the stairs, and then took $340 from her purse. Sheesh! There’s even more controversy in his past, including being banned from BET’s show 106 & Park in 2011 because he allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to Rosci, the show’s host. We hope his girlfriend recovers quickly.

