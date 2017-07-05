Tyga Steps Out With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike After She Get Rid Of ‘T’ Tattoo

Tyga sure has a type! The rapper was spotted hanging out with a mystery woman who looks an awful lot like ex Kylie Jenner. Is he moving on with his Kylie look-alike?

Tyga, 27, was taking “Independence” Day literally after his painful breakup from ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19. The rapper hit up trendy Malibu hotspot Bootsy Bellows with a bevy of beautiful babes on July 4, presumably to make some fireworks of his own! There were plenty of hotties celebrating in the summer sun at the same place Tyga partied, but one beauty in particular caught everyone’s eyes: a total Kylie look-alike! Seriously; this woman is the spitting image of Tyga’s ex. What a coincidence!

He might not admit it, but Tyga’s definitely missing Kylie subconsciously (or maybe he just really likes hot brunettes). This girl, whose identity is unknown at this point, is oh-so Kylie-ish. Take a look at the strong (and perfect) brows, the large lips, and the long, dark hair. Sure, Kylie way wear a lot of wigs and switch up her color a lot, but underneath her hair’s that color naturally. They have similar noses and eyes, as well. What seals the deal is the woman’s style. We could totally see Kylie wearing that camel-colored coat, something incredibly short, and cut-out booties for a casual July 4th bash.

Is Tyga trying to rub it in Kylie’s face by hitting up Bootsy Bellows, where they used to party together? Bootsy Bellows was their favorite date night spot. Kylie even held her 18th birthday there — you know, the one where Tyga gifted her with a Ferrari he definitely couldn’t afford. His outing came just after Kylie removed the “t” tattoo from her ankle. “T” is Tyga’s nickname, and removing the tattoo (which has been changed to “la”) signifies that this relationship is officially over and out. We’re sure that new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, appreciates the change.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Tyga wasn’t convinced that his relationship with Kylie was officially over because of their history of breaking up and making up. He apparently thinks they have “unresolved issues” and wanted a sit-down with his ex to hopefully change her mind about Travis, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. That was before she removed her “t” tattoo, though. He’s moving on!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tyga’s new girl looks like Kylie? Let us know!