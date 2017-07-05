Blac Chyna may be grabbing headlines for her war of words with Rob Kardashian, but her baby daddy is staying out of it! On July 5, Tyga shared a cute photo of their son, King Cairo, next to a private jet. Is Tyga shielding the 5-year-old from his mother’s drama?

Assuming this is the first time you’ve gone online today, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, are in the midst of a heated feud over the model’s alleged infidelity and her possible new man’s attempts to get the reality star to cough up some dough, so he can actually support her. Yes, you read that correctly. However, on what feels like the other side of the universe, Tyga, 27, and his five-year-old son King Cairo are living it up! The rapper shared an adorable photo of his and Chyna’s son posing happily beside a private jet with the epic caption: “Young Legend.” Check out the latest images of Tyga and his crew right here!

Is Tyga looking after their son as Chyna wades through this nasty spat with Rob? Perhaps the “Ayo” rapper isn’t even bothered by the highly publicized meltdown between the Rob & Chyna co-stars! Yesterday while attending a 4th of July party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, Tyga showed up with a sort-of-familiar face by his side! No, it wasn’t Kylie Jenner, 19, but this girl has an undeniably similar look! Seriously, though, it’s uncanny!

So, who is the mystery guy who is not only seeing Chyna behind Rob’s back, but demanding money! His name is Rarri True, a rapper from Chicago. But the dirty launder doesn’t stop there! No, no, no. Rob is claiming Chyna has cheated on him with other guys too, including T.I., 36! The Kardashian says T.I. paid Chyna to have a threesome with him and his baby mama, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. The accusation flew when T.I. suggest that Rob stop spilling the beans online. Whew! Just so much drama… Let’s just focus on the cute lil guy about to hop on a private jet instead!

