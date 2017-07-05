Tupac Confessed In Prison Letter He Broke Off Madonna Romance Because She Was White

Tupac wrote a super personal letter to Madonna while in jail, and the entire document has surfaced today, July 5, as it gets ready to go up for auction. Read it here, and see Tupac explain why Madonna’s race caused their breakup!

Tupac Shakur handwrote a shocking three-page love letter to Madonna, 58, from prison, and it’s been published via TMZ. “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” he writes in the letter about their relationship, which was kept secret until about two years ago. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was,” Tupac explains. You can read the full letter here.

“I never meant to hurt you,” he adds, obviously understanding of how the “Ghosttown” singer was hurt by the rejection. “Can you feel me? In the time since, as u can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I’m perceived,” he continues. “Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.” The letter was reportedly written on Jan. 15, 1995, while Tupac was serving time for sexual assault.

Finally, Tupac offers his friendship to Madonna, who he calls “M” in the letter. “I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you,” he writes. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted.”

Tupac died from injuries after being shot in a drive-by on Sept. 7, 1996. The letter will be available for auction from July 19-28, and it’s expected to fetch about $200,000.

