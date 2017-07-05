Tiny Gushes Over T.I., Thanking Him For ‘Special’ Moment Onstage: He Surprised Me

Tiny couldn’t stop thanking husband T.I. after he surprised her at her Zscape concert with baby Heiress Diana. She thinks that T.I.’s the sweetest guy in the world after this incredible gesture, and had to tell all her fans on Instagram about it!

Xscape reuniting and performing at the Essence Festival in Detroit is one of the most important events of Tiny‘s life. She’s been working incredibly hard with her bandmates to make this reunion a reality, and it finally happened! Husband T.I., 36, decided to make the show extra sweet by showing up to the concert with their one-year-old daughter, Heiress, to join Tiny, 41, onstage, and the gesture totally moved her. Though Tiny and T.I. have been on the outs for awhile, it certainly seems like their relationship is on the mend! Just look at the emotional post Tiny wrote about T.I. on Instagram:

“Thx to everyone who bought a ticket & those who drove hours to see Xscape. Thx to @karenclarksheard Gotta say thank you to the Mr @troubleman31 for making this moment so special for me. Frm the beautiful flowers & msg to surprising me with his presence. He showed up & showed out as I’ve always known him to do. King 💩”

Awww. That sounds a lot like love! The couple have been embroiled in major relationship drama after T.I. allegedly started hooking up with model Bernice Burgos, 37. Whether or not they did have an affair is still up in the air, but Bernice and Tiny are enemies either way. They’ve taunted each other back and forth online, and it’s an understatement to say that things got messy! But recently, Tiny and T.I. have been spending more time together, and we’ve been hearing about Bernice less and less. Just look at all the love in the footage from the Xscape show — Tiny and T.I. are holding hands as she tenderly serenades him and their daughter. So lovely! They also spent Father’s Day together (in bed, no less). Plus, they may be getting a little busy. Rob Kardashian, 30, claimed that the married couple allegedly had a threesome with Blac Chyna, 28!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. are getting back together? Let us know!