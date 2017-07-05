Tiny and T.I. held hands on stage during her Xscape concert on July 4! T.I. brought out their daughter, Heiress, and Tiny sang one of her group’s most romantic songs to them! Could these two be getting back together?

Looks like Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, might be putting all the drama behind them once and for all. T.I. and baby Heiress, 1, joined Tiny on stage during Xscape’s concert in Detroit on July 4. All of Xscape’s significant others were brought out, and T.I. definitely surprised everyone when he stepped out in front of the crowd with Tiny. Tiny and the other Xscape girls started performing their hit “Do You Want To?” and all eyes were on T.I. and Tiny. The singer looked HOT in a gold bedazzled outfit. T.I. couldn’t take his eyes off of her!

At one point during the performance, T.I. tapped Tiny on the shoulder so he could whisper something in her ear. After that, the on-again, off-again pair started holding hands as they gazed down at their beautiful daughter. The lyrics to this song are very romantic. They’re all about being in love and making love. Is Tiny sending T.I. a message? She hasn’t dismissed all hope for a reunion. Before her sweet serenade, Tiny told PEOPLE that her relationship with T.I. was “in an out.”

She did admit that they fight over spending time with Heiress. However, T.I. and Tiny did look extremely happy up onstage together. Maybe they’re realizing that they’re better off getting along instead of fighting. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that T.I. and Tiny have been trying to reconcile, but it hasn’t been easy. T.I.’s brief relationship with Bernice Burgos definitely hurt their relationship. Our source revealed that Tiny has been trying to get over “all the hurting T.I. has done,” while T.I. is trying to deal with Tiny’s “constant criticism.” Will T.I. and Tiny be able to work things out? If the Xscape’s performance is evidence of anything, it’s that the couple is taking a step in the right direction.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. will get back together? Let us know!