Rob Kardashian Accuses T.I. Of Having Threesome With Tiny & Blac Chyna: See Wild Instagram

Rob Kardashian’s at it again! He continued his racy rant against Blac Chyna on July 5, where he claimed that T.I. allegedly had a threesome with Blac and Tiny! And, he also claimed that T.I. allegedly paid Blac for sex!

Rob Kardashian, 30, is now claiming that Blac Chyna, 28, cheated on him with a fourth man — T.I., 36. Rob claims that T.I. allegedly had a threesome with Blac and his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. But, there’s more. Rob’s claiming that T.I. “paid” Chyna to sleep with him and Tiny. Read his claims below!

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” he captioned a screenshot of T.I.’s involvement in his Blac Chyna rant. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him”. Damn Rob, those are some harsh accusations.

Rob’s latest outburst was triggered when T.I. made a comment about Rob and Blac’s relationship and their child, Dream [born Dec. 2016]. “Why bring ya business to IG tho?” T.I. asked in a comment on one of Rob’s posts. “Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the suck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & more on…u got no moves bro.” T.I, that probably wasn’t a good idea since Rob’s clearly been in the mood to put anyone his path on blast. Hence, Chyna’s naked photos and alleged hookups.

In case you were a bit confused about T.I.’s “duck” references, we’ve got you covered. The term “duck” is actually a slang term, usually used in a prison setting. It refers to a prison staff member being manipulated [or “ducked”]. So, when T.I. claimed that Rob “got worked,” by Chyna, he was referring to the term “duck.” The term is also used to describe someone who is gullible easily fooled.

And, the Instagram back-and-forth didn’t end there. T.I. was quick to respond to Rob’s threesome claims with a witty meme. He posted a black and white photo of the late Muhammad Ali dodging a punch from his opponent during a boxing match. “Dodging the bullsh-t like,” the meme read, with the caption, “And duckin these ducks.” Yikes.

Rob’s rant started on July 5, after he was trolled by Blac through text messages. He claimed that Blac sent him a video of her in their bed with another man [on July 4], believed to be Mechie, aka “Mechie So Crazy”. That’s when Rob posted the video to his personal Instagram account, where he blasted Chyna for cheating on him. And, numerous accusations followed.

Rob’s latest claims add up to three men who he claimed Chyna allegedly cheated on him with — T.I., Mechie and Rarri True [“Ferarri”]. Rob also claimed that Chyna has an alleged drug and alcohol problem.

Chyna has yet to address Rob’s claims directly. However, she did take to Snapchat on July 5, where she claimed that Rob allegedly beat her and then threatened her to keep quiet by using the Kardashian name. Her snaps have since been deleted. The Kardashian family has not commented on Rob’s rant. But, we have a feeling that this war is far from over.

HollywoodLife.com will not exploit the naked photos. All of Rob’s claims are located on his personal Instagram account. We have reached out to reps for both Rob and Blac, who were not available for immediate comment.

