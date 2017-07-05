Summer Acne: 5 Ways To Get Rid Of It Fast

93 percent of women have experienced a breakout as an adult, according to a survey of 1,000 women aged 25-34. To fight summer breakouts, we have top derm tips. Read them below!

The study was by Differin Gel and also found that 73 percent of women have cried because of a breakout! That’s just not right! Luckily, we have Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, board-certified NYC dermatologist and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, teaching us how to combat summer acne! “Acne can worsen in the summer for multiple reasons — increased temperature, an active outdoor lifestyle, high humidity, and occlusive hats can result in lingering sweat, dirt, and friction which can clog pores,” Dr. Levin says. “Often times, I do see a worsening of acne and folliculitis (body acne) during the summer months. Furthermore, we often tend to increase the intake of more sugary drinks, alcoholic beverages, and snack foods during the summer months. These sugary or high-glycemic foods cause a spike in insulin levels, which in turn increase sebum production and further clogs pores.”

HOW TO DEAL WITH IT: “I recommend changing over to a light-based foaming cleanser (i.e. Cetaphil Foaming Face Wash) with or without salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acids, depending on your skin type. If there is no irritation/dryness, I often recommend increasing exfoliation by one extra session per week. Benzoyl peroxide cleansers can also be helpful by minimizing bacterial overgrowth as well as acting as an anti-bacterial agent. In the office, I often start a series of gentle superficial salicylic acid or other chemical peels once to twice a month to clear up dull dead skins while also drawing out excess oil, clears out pores, and slows down oil production.”

A HERO INGREDIENT: “I’ll also ensure that my patients are using a retinoid, which is the absolute backbone treatment of an acne regimen; whether it’s for blackheads, white heads, mild, moderate, or severe acne. It not only de-clogs pores by normalizing skin cell turnover to prevent dead skin cells clogging pores, but it also acts as an anti-inflammatory. Unlike a spot treatment, it should be applied to the entire affected area once daily. Since retinoids like Differin Gel work by normalizing skin turnover, I advise my patients that results can take up to 6-12 weeks. After the acne outbreak is controlled, you should continue Differin Gel for continued prevention and maintenance.”

SKINCARE SAVIORS: “Look for oil-free products, especially when it comes to sunscreen. Look for a lightweight sunscreen such as EltaMD UV Clear which also has niacinamide to help with redness and acts as an anti-inflammatory as well. For acne-prone skin, keep in mind that two ingredients can cause sunscreen-related breakouts: 1) occlusion of pores by comedogenic ingredients 2) sensitivity to chemical-UV blockers. Nowadays, we have newer micronized formulations of zinc and titanium oxide that are more cosmetically elegant, light weight, and do not clog pores.”

