Stevie J Demands To See Daughter Bonnie Bella & Drags Joseline Hard To ‘Free’ His Kid

Stevie J’s campaign to see Bonnie Bella has expanded to PSA t-shirts! After he claimed that Joseline Hernandez has been keeping his daughter from him, Stevie vowed to go ‘hard’ to get her back! See his scathing message for Joseline!

Stevie J, 45, isn’t playing games when it comes to his youngest daughter, Bonnie Bella [born in Dec. 2016]. He sent a stern message to Joseline Hernandez, 30, on July 5, where he said, “Gonna go hard for mine until she’s back in my arms.” His message — which he warned was “not a joke or a game” — was attached to a black t-shirt with Bonnie’s face on it. “Free Bonnie Bella” the shirt read. And, he even started the hashtag “FreeBonnie” on Instagram.

Stevie J’s plea to see his daughter came after an eventful episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on July 3. The on-again-off-again lovers met up to attempt to work things out, after Joseline had an intense social media spat with his daughter, Savannah Jordan, 18. “She been keeping my daughter from me, that’s not cool,” he said on L&HH . “You didn’t answer my call to see my baby. When I call — I want to see her.” Joseline threatened Stevie and said that she was planning to move to Miami! However, Stevie said that he wouldn’t let her use Bonnie Bella as a pawn in their relationship.

As for Joseline’s fight with Savannah. First of all, it’s been no secret that Stevie’s daughters dislike Joseline. And, after Joseline heard that Savannah said she was “toxic” for Stevie, that’s when Jos flipped. She went after Savannah on Twitter [June 27], where she called her a “nappy-headed hoe.” It wasn’t pretty!

As you may know, Stevie J and Joseline were going strong after the birth of Bonnie Bella [in Dec. 2016]. He even proposed to Joseline at the end of June 2017, as seen on L&HH. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse when she decided to take some cheap shots at his daughter.

Joseline has yet to speak out about Stevie’s Instagram post. We’ll have to see what happens when their relationship plays out on L&HH every Monday!

