Snoop Dogg Defends Blac Chyna From Rob Kardashian’s Accusations: She Saw ‘A Sucker’ & ‘Licked’

Snoop Dogg, 45, took to Instagram to confidently state his opinion on the cheating drama between Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30. The famous rapper seemed to stick up for Blac as he bravely expressed his thoughts on both Rob accusing Blac of being unfaithful and the media circus surrounding the matter. “He knew what he was getting into,” Snoop said in the video captioned, “Sucker s**t adds up to this.” “She is what she is, she was what she was, man,” he continued. “Quit crying to the internet. Blac Chyna just did what she’s supposed to do. She seen a sucker and she licked it.” Wow! Talk about some major unexpected shade thrown at Rob! See some of Snoop’s greatest moments here!

The whole ordeal that affected Snoop started on July 5 when Rob went on social media and claimed Blac sent him a video of her kissing another man. He posted the video with the caption, “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying Happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help.” He continued to post photos to his Instagram account and some of them included alleged text messages he claims are from a guy Blac is seeing asking him for money. He also accused the mother of his child of having a threesome with T.I. and Tiny Harris and even went on to post nude photos of his former love after stating he’s never felt “so disrespected” in his life. Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

This highly publicized feud is not the first public situation that Snoop has fearlessly commented on. He made headlines when he dissed President Donald Trump in his music video for the track “Lavender.” It didn’t sit well with the Donald who responded by saying Snoop had a “failed career.” Apart from being a talented rapper, the Gin and Juice legend is known for his antics throughout the years so it’s no surprise that he would make a video with his strong thoughts on Blac and Rob. No matter what happens, we hope this nasty situation settles down soon!

