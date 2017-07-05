Scott Disick Parties With Nearly Naked Girls As Kourtney Goes On Getaway With Younes

Welcome to Miami, Scott Disick. As Kourtney Kardashian was getting hot and heavy with Younes Bendjima on a sexy holiday, ‘The Lord’ had his own fun in Florida by partying with half-naked women on a hotel balcony!

What’s the saying: “Sun’s out, buns out”? Well, the sun was just rising in Miami, Florida, when Scott Disick, 34, decided to kick off the Fourth of July celebrations, according to the Daily Mail. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was spotted downing a beer while on his hotel balcony around 6:30 AM ET. He wasn’t the only one who was getting the party started, as he was accompanied by a bevy of beautiful babes in barely-there clothing. These women were nearly naked, wearing booty-licious clothing that would make Sir Mix-A-Lot, 53, proud.

It seemed like this was a short trip. After partying with Scott, the women – who were part of Taz’s Angels, a group of Miami party girls who fill Instagram with sexy snaps, according to Uproxx – made their way to an awaiting vehicle before heading off. Huh. The timing of this party is interesting. While Scott was hanging out with women so hot that they could light off fireworks, the mother of his three children – Kourt – was on a romantic getaway to the French Riviera with Younes Bendjima, 23. Kourt and Younes put all talk of breakups to rest, as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand, a smile on both of their faces. If Kourt was upset that Scott was partying with random women — yet again — she didn’t show it.

Judging from Scott’s time in Miami, “the Lord” was all like, “Kourtney who?” Before Scott partied with babes at breakfast-time, he was seen partying with pal DJ Steve Aoki, 39, cruising around the waters of the Florida coast. During that little boat trip, Scott was spotted chatting with his on-again/off-again lady love, Bella Thorne. Scott Factetimed the 19-year-old actress, her bright red hair on the screen of Scott’s gigantic iPhone.

However, after Scott was done talking with his rumored “friends with benefits,” he ended his boat trip by living it up with some bikini-clad beauties. Scott relaxed along with some scantily clad women at the Seaspice boating club, reportedly “flirting shamelessly” with these women. He even gave one a wet kiss on the cheek! Wow. It seems that when Scott is in Miami, the party never stops.

What do you think about Scott partying with nearly naked women in the early morning, HollywoodLifers? Are you shocked by it or do you think it’s just the norm for “The Lord?”