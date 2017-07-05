Rob Kardashian Threatens Chyna Will Never See Dream Again Because Of Alleged Partying

Rob Kardashian’s accused Blac Chyna of allegedly using drugs around daughter Dream. He vowed in his Instagram rant that if she doesn’t stop her alleged partying, he’ll take the baby away!

After accusing Blac Chyna, 28, of cheating on him with Rarri True, Rob Kardashian, 30, launched into a tirade on July 5 about his on-again off-again fiancée’s alleged drinking and drugs habit. Rob hurled some serious accusations at Chyna in the middle of his Instagram rant about her “disrespect”, claiming that she neglects their infant daughter, Dream Kardashian, because she’s allegedly partying so much. Not only is she allegedly drinking too much, but he claims that she’s making him pay for it. Rob threatened that if Chyna doesn’t change her ways, he’ll never let Dream around her again:

“And here comes to the drunk and on drugs Chyna. More receipts to come of all the drugs that were dropped off to her house yesterday including 100 bottles of Moët Rose she asked me to get her. U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. lol. That’s called a party pack…when was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16k rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn.”

Damn is right! Rob doubled down on his claims and shot back at people who questioned if he should post his rant publicly. Frankly, he doesn’t care what people think; he just wants his thoughts about Chyna out in the open! “All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn’t love. I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house….she could only breast feed for 4 weeks because she wanted to drink alcohol so bad.” he wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time that Rob’s accused Chyna of being a bad mother, but the partying allegations are shocking. He ended his rant (at least for now; he keeps reposting things after Instagram deletes) by saying that he doesn’t actually want to take Dream away from her mom; he’s praying that “she gets help” to become an “amazing mother.”

