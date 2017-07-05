Rob Kardashian Posts Photo Of Blac Chyna’s Vagina As Revenge For ‘Cheating’

Rob Kardashian is done playing by the rules when it comes to Blac Chyna. He posted numerous naked photos of Chyna on Instagram July 5, where he accused her of cheating on him! He also claims that she had plastic surgery after she gave birth to baby Dream.

Rob Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram on July 5 to put Blac Chyna, 29, on blast for allegedly cheating on him. He posted naked photos of her breasts, butt and vagina, where he claimed that she got plastic surgery to conceal her baby weight. However, he later deleted the photos of her vagina and butt. Rob claimed that she had her “butt reduced,” and he said that he foot the bill! Rob posted a video of Chyna in a hospital bed, where he said that she lied to the public about losing her baby weight from only working out and eating well.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he captioned the video. “And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this”.

Rob also claimed that Blac cheated on him with a man by the name of Rarri True, aka, Ferrari. Rob posted multiple photos of Rarri, where he claimed that Chyna the man inside their home and in their bed. Rob also claimed that Rarri requested money from him to further his career.

The sock entrepreneur’s rant also came after Blac trolled him through texts on July 4. She sent a video of herself to Rob, where she was making out with another man believed to be Rarri.

Rob’s rant continued with more claims about Chyna, which included alleged drug and alcohol abuse. He claimed that Chyna’s been partying hard; allegedly using cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy.

As for Chyna? — She took to Snapchat on July 5, right after Rob’s rant, where she claimed that Rob allegedly beat her. She also claimed that Rob allegedly tried to keep her quiet by using his Kardashian name as a threat.

And, it appears as though this war is far from over. Rob claimed that he has “more receipts” about Chyna’s alleged cheating, plastic surgery and drug use.

HollywoodLife.com will not exploit the naked photos. All of Rob’s claims are located on his personal Instagram account. We have reached out to reps for both Rob and Blac, who were not available for immediate comment.

