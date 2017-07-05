Rob Kardashian has revealed that Blac Chyna didn’t get her bangin’ post-baby body through just diet and exercise. Instead he claims to have paid for $100K of plastic surgery and has the video to prove it.

Busted! Rob Kardashian, 30, went on a blitzing attack against ex Blac Chyna on July 5, and in addition to claims that she used him and cheated on him repeatedly, he also says that he paid for her to get her post-baby body back through several secret plastic surgery procedures. He kept the video as a receipt and shared it on his Instagram before the service pulled the plug on his account for showing the “after,” which included her naked new boobs and uplifted butt. The 29-year-old is seen on a gurney being prepped for surgery by several nurses, wearing a hospital gown and a hair cap. She’s smiling from ear to ear and thanking Rob for the gift as they wish each other a happy anniversary and tell each other how much they love one another.

Rob shared the results of the procedures during his Instagram war, with a pic of her ample yet very perky naked booty. “And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild,” he wrote. After deleting then re-posting the pic a few times he dissed her by saying ‘This was after surgery and it still look like this, come on chy. Stop posting them butt workout ads like u doing something.” BRUTAL!!!

Rob really went all out in violating the terms of service for Instagram when he posted a pic of her bare left breast after the surgery. “Man they f***ed up on her nipples. They used to be so cute. This is the 100K surgery I paid for on our anniversary and I f***ing other men in our bed where our baby lay the next month [sic].” he wrote.

Dream in Nov. 2016. “After delivering babies, women often have stretched skin including drooping of breasts and laxity and stretch marks on the abdomen. For these issues, a breast lift may be necessary. Since he says her nipples are bigger, this is probably what happened to her breasts (entire breast skin was stretched),” Dr . Joseph A. Russo M.D., a board-certified, Harvard-trained plastic surgeon based in Newton, MA tells HollywoodLife.com. EXCLUSIVELY. He adds that “Women’s butts often get larger as they gain weight during pregnancy so we do SmartLipo to take away the additional fat while tightening the skin at the same time,” which is what Chyna might have had done after giving birth to baby daughterin Nov. 2016.

